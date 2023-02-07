The Women's Premier League will hold its maiden season in Mumbai from March 4 to March 26, 2023. The main competition will be held at the Brabourne Stadium and D.Y. Patil Stadium, where a total of 22 games will be contested. There are 409 cricket players on the list for the Women's Premier League Player Auction, which will take place on February 13, 2023, at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai. The initial Women's Premier League Player Auction attracted 1525 players in total, but only 409 made the cut.

246 of the 409 players are Indian, and 163 are from other countries, including 8 from associate countries. There are 202 total capped players, 199 total uncapped players, and 8 players from associate countries. With the five teams, there are a total of 90 slots available, 30 of which are designated for international players.

The maximum reserve price is INR 50 lakhs, and 24 players have chosen to be included in the top tier. The few Indians who have qualified for the top bracket are Team India Captain Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma, and Shafali Verma, the captain of India's Under-19 T20 World Cup winning team.

Ellyse Perry, Sophie Ecclestone, Sophie Devine, and Deandra Dottin, to name a few, are among the 13 foreign players who have positioned themselves below the INR 50 lakh reserve price. With a starting bid of INR 40 Lakh, 30 players are included in the auction list. At 14:30 IST, the Auction will start.