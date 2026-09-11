Shahid Afridi has once again found himself at the centre of an online storm after an old comment about women and cricket resurfaced on social media following Pakistan’s defeat against India in the Women’s Asia Cup 2026.
The former Pakistan captain’s remarks, originally made years ago, have returned to public attention as Pakistan prepare for their upcoming semi final clash against Sri Lanka. The resurfaced footage has triggered criticism from sections of cricket fans, who have questioned Afridi’s attitude towards women pursuing the sport professionally.
The renewed controversy comes days after India produced a dominant performance against Pakistan in the Asia Cup.
Shahid Afridi was a visionary. Pakistan's women's team keeps proving his statement right every time. pic.twitter.com/BAYvfhf5fB(@Sandhufied) September 7, 2026
What Did Shahid Afridi Say?
The comments originated from an old ARY News interview in which Afridi was asked about women playing cricket and trials for female cricketers being held in Karachi. During the discussion, Afridi spoke about Pakistani women and their ability to prepare food. The clip was subsequently interpreted by critics as suggesting that women should remain focused on domestic responsibilities instead of pursuing cricket.
The version currently circulating on social media carries the line:
‘Women make good food, they should stay in the kitchen.’
The footage has now been shared widely on X, with some users using it to criticise Afridi and others linking the remark to the broader rise of women’s cricket.
However, contemporary reporting on the original controversy shows that Afridi later disputed the interpretation of his comments. In a clarification, he said he had been misquoted and maintained that he supported women’s cricket. He also claimed that he had helped female players secure sponsorship.
Why Has The Video Returned Now?
The timing of the renewed attention is closely connected to Pakistan’s recent Asia Cup campaign. On September 5, Pakistan faced India in a Group A fixture at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. India won by seven wickets after bowling Pakistan out for just 55 in 18.1 overs. India then reached 57 for three in 8.4 overs. The 55 was Pakistan women’s lowest ever T20I total, while Shree Charani and Prema Rawat claimed three wickets apiece.
The heavy defeat provided fresh material for social media users, who began reposting Afridi’s old remarks and comparing them with the achievements of modern women cricketers.
Afridi Had Previously Defended His Position
Afridi’s explanation has remained part of the controversy since the comments first gained widespread attention. He previously insisted that the circulating footage did not represent the full context of his interview. He also stated that he had consistently supported the women’s game and had attempted to assist female cricketers with sponsorship opportunities.
That clarification has not prevented the clip from resurfacing whenever Afridi’s views on women’s cricket become a topic of discussion.
India Women's have won their semi-final game against Bangladesh Women making it to their 10/10 final. Pakistan meanwhile faces Sri Lanka today in the second-semi final.
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