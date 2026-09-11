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'Women should stay in kitchen': Shahid Afridi's controversial remarks resurfaces during Women's Asia Cup 2026 - WATCH

Shahid Afridi has once again found himself at the centre of an online storm after an old comment about women and cricket resurfaced on social media following Pakistan’s defeat against India in the Women’s Asia Cup 2026.

Written ByVarul Chaturvedi
Published: Sep 11, 2026, 11:43 AM IST|Updated: Sep 11, 2026, 11:44 AM IST
'Women should stay in kitchen': Shahid Afridi's controversial remarks resurfaces during Women's Asia Cup 2026 - WATCH
Image Credit: Credits - AI

About the Author

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, Basketball, WWE, MMA/UFC, and Olympic sports. He has covered the Delhi Premier League 2025 on ground and interviewed personalities such as Grace Hayden, Olympic shooter Suma Shirur, and former External Affairs Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. With experience as a radio jockey and anchor, Varul brings versatility across platforms, blending sharp editorial clarity with engaging sports storytelling.Varul blends editorial clarity with a deep passion for sport. Off the field, he is a poet, storyteller, and Bollywood enthusiast, interests that inform his narrative-driven approach to sports journalism. He can be reached at Varul. Chaturvedi@India.com or anchor__varul__ (Instagram) 

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