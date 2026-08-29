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Women’s Asia Cup 2026: Amol Muzumdar deflects handshake query, says 'One game at a time'

India head coach Amol Muzumdar refused to comment on the handshake protocol for the Pakistan clash, saying the team is focused on Thailand. India will begin their Women’s Asia Cup 2026 campaign on Sunday, aiming to take the tournament one game at a time.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 29, 2026, 09:51 PM IST|Updated: Aug 29, 2026, 09:51 PM IST
Women’s Asia Cup 2026: Amol Muzumdar deflects handshake query, says 'One game at a time'
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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Women’s Asia Cup 2026: Amol Muzumdar deflects handshake query, says 'One game at a time'
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