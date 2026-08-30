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Women’s Asia Cup 2026: India thrash Thailand by 94 Runs, Shafali Verma stars

India began their Women’s Asia Cup 2026 campaign with a dominant 94-run win over Thailand in Dubai. Shafali Verma smashed 64 off 36 balls before India’s bowlers bundled Thailand out for just 65.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 30, 2026, 11:44 PM IST|Updated: Aug 30, 2026, 11:44 PM IST
Women’s Asia Cup 2026: India thrash Thailand by 94 Runs, Shafali Verma stars
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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Women’s Asia Cup 2026: India thrash Thailand by 94 Runs, Shafali Verma stars
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