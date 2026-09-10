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Women’s Asia Cup 2026: Shafali Verma's 64 propels India to 149/6 against Bangladesh

On a slow pitch, where conditions aided spinners and every other batter struggled to time the ball well, Shafali was calculative in her shot selection, hitting seven fours and three sixes to reach her 20th T20I fifty.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 10, 2026, 10:34 PM IST|Updated: Sep 10, 2026, 10:34 PM IST
Women’s Asia Cup 2026: Shafali Verma's 64 propels India to 149/6 against Bangladesh
Image Credit: BCCI Women/X

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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Women’s Asia Cup 2026: Shafali Verma's 64 propels India to 149/6 against Bangladesh
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