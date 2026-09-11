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Women’s Asia Cup 2026: Sri Lanka need 131 against Pakistan to reach final

Pakistan Women were in early trouble, reduced to 52/4 in the 10th over, but skipper Fatima Sana produced a valiant knock to steer her side through a difficult phase and provide much-needed impetus in the middle and death overs.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 11, 2026, 10:50 PM IST|Updated: Sep 11, 2026, 10:54 PM IST
Women’s Asia Cup 2026: Sri Lanka need 131 against Pakistan to reach final
Image Credit: Asian Cricket Council

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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Women’s Asia Cup 2026: Sri Lanka need 131 against Pakistan to reach final
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