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Women’s Asia Cup 2026: Thailand opt to bowl vs India, Pratika Rawal handed T20I debut

Thailand won the toss and elected to bowl first against India in their Women’s Asia Cup 2026 Group A clash in Dubai. Pratika Rawal made her T20I debut for India, while Deepti Sharma is playing her 150th T20I.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 30, 2026, 08:17 PM IST|Updated: Aug 30, 2026, 08:17 PM IST
Women’s Asia Cup 2026: Thailand opt to bowl vs India, Pratika Rawal handed T20I debut
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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