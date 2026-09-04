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Women’s Asia Cup: India women invite Hong Kong China cricket team into dressing room, exchange jerseys

India Women invited the Hong Kong China cricket team into their dressing room after their 137-run Asia Cup win, sharing tactical insights and preparation tips. The teams also exchanged jerseys and memorabilia, with Harmanpreet Kaur and Natasha Miles leading a memorable post-match gesture of international camaraderie.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 04, 2026, 03:18 PM IST|Updated: Sep 04, 2026, 03:18 PM IST
Women’s Asia Cup: India women invite Hong Kong China cricket team into dressing room, exchange jerseys
Image Credit: ICC / X

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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