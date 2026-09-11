/Women’s Asia Cup: Pakistan vs Sri Lanka semi-final toss, playing XI, match time and details

Sri Lanka Women captain Chamari Athapaththu said, "We have decided to bowl first. I am confident of my bowling unit, and the surface is a little bit good for the bowlers. The powerplay is very important for both teams in these conditions. We know about their skills. We have made our plans for it. We need to execute those plans. On the particular day, whichever team plays well will win. We need to execute our plans as a batting unit. I know we struggled a bit in the previous game. But if we play our best cricket, we will win. We need to play our best cricket today. Every game brings pressure. We always face them in Asia Cup semifinals. So yeah, good game. Let's see."