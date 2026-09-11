Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Cricket
  • /Women’s Asia Cup: Pakistan vs Sri Lanka semi-final toss, playing XI, match time and details

Women’s Asia Cup: Pakistan vs Sri Lanka semi-final toss, playing XI, match time and details

Sri Lanka Women won the toss and opted to bowl first against Pakistan Women in the Women’s Asia Cup semi-final in Dubai. Unbeaten Sri Lanka will look to continue their strong run, while Pakistan aim to reach the final after recent defeats to their opponents.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 11, 2026, 08:15 PM IST|Updated: Sep 11, 2026, 08:15 PM IST
Women’s Asia Cup: Pakistan vs Sri Lanka semi-final toss, playing XI, match time and details
Image Credit: IANS

About the Author

IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Bigg Boss 20: Who is Qazi Touqeer? Career, fame, Gurukul win, and connection with Arijit Singh
2
3
4
5