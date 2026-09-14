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Women’s Asia Cup Trophy Row: BCCI’s Rajeev Shukla reveals why India refused to accept trophy from Mohsin Naqvi

The Women's Asia Cup trophy controversy has taken centre stage after BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla revealed why the Indian team did not accept the silverware from Asian Cricket Council (ACC) president Mohsin Naqvi following their title triumph in Dubai.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Sep 14, 2026, 11:03 PM IST|Updated: Sep 14, 2026, 11:03 PM IST
Women’s Asia Cup Trophy Row: BCCI’s Rajeev Shukla reveals why India refused to accept trophy from Mohsin Naqvi
Image Credit: IANS

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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