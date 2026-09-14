/Women’s Asia Cup Trophy Row: BCCI’s Rajeev Shukla reveals why India refused to accept trophy from Mohsin Naqvi

The Women's Asia Cup trophy controversy has taken centre stage after BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla revealed why the Indian team did not accept the silverware from Asian Cricket Council (ACC) president Mohsin Naqvi following their title triumph in Dubai.
India defeated Sri Lanka by 72 runs in the Women's Asia Cup 2026 final on Sunday to clinch a record-extending eighth title. However, the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side did not collect the trophy from Naqvi, who is also Pakistan's interior minister and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief.
Speaking to reporters after returning from Dubai, Shukla said the decision was taken after discussions within the BCCI and there was no confrontation during the presentation.
Shukla explained that the BCCI had discussed the trophy presentation and decided that the Indian team would not receive it from Naqvi.
"We discussed the trophy issue and decided not to take it from him. He didn't object to it, and we told our team. They gave whatever they had and left. There was no quarrel, no fight, no clash," Shukla said.
His comments came after the trophy presentation became a major talking point following India's dominant victory over Sri Lanka. The Indian team celebrated its eighth Women's Asia Cup title but did not participate in the traditional trophy presentation with Naqvi. The episode also came amid ongoing tensions between India and Pakistan.
The decision by the women's team followed a similar episode involving the Indian men's team at the 2025 Asia Cup. After winning the men's tournament, India also did not collect the trophy from Naqvi. The latest incident therefore marked another chapter in the Asia Cup trophy controversy involving the two teams.
Shukla, however, stressed that his interactions with Naqvi during the tournament were not confrontational. BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia and Shukla were seen speaking with Naqvi during the final in the Royal Box. "When you sit in a match, everyone sits and meets there. It doesn't mean that you have to criticise them hugely," Shukla said.
With the Women's Asia Cup campaign now over, India's focus will shift to the upcoming Asian Games in Aichi Prefecture, Japan. Shukla backed the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side to continue its winning run after another major tournament victory.
"We had won the Asian Games. We have now won the Asia Cup. Our women have once again made us feel honoured. We will continue to win. Our team is going to Japan tomorrow, and we will win there as well," he said.
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