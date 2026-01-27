Women’s Cricket: Sri Lanka confirm white-ball tour of West Indies

Sri Lanka has confirmed a six-match white-ball tour of the West Indies, scheduled to take place across February and March 2026. According to the International Cricket Council (ICC) website, the tour will comprise three One-Day Internationals (ODIs) followed by three Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is). The ODI series will begin on February 20, while the T20I leg is set to start on February 28.

All six matches of the tour will be played at the Grenada National Stadium, providing both teams with a single-venue contest across formats. The series will conclude with the third T20I on March 3.

Key Preparation for Women’s T20 World Cup

The T20I series holds particular significance, as both sides aim to fine-tune their squads ahead of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026, scheduled to be held in England later this summer. Sri Lanka currently sits sixth in the ICC Women’s ODI Rankings, while the West Indies are placed ninth. In the T20I rankings, the West Indies hold sixth place, narrowly ahead of Sri Lanka, who are ranked seventh.

Sri Lanka will be eager to secure their first T20I series victory since winning the 2024 Asia Cup, while the West Indies enter the series with confidence, having won their last two home T20I series against Bangladesh and South Africa.

Full Tour Schedule

ODI Series

February 20: First ODI - Grenada National Stadium

February 22: Second ODI - Grenada National Stadium

February 25: Third ODI - Grenada National Stadium

T20I Series

February 28: First T20I - Grenada National Stadium

March 1: Second T20I - Grenada National Stadium

March 3: Third T20I - Grenada National Stadium