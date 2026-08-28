/Women’s DPL 2026: 'We just need to maintain this momentum,' says Monika after Central Delhi Queens win

Monika helped Central Delhi Queens edge North Delhi Strikers by three runs in a thrilling contest at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Thursday. Reflecting on the team’s first win after three consecutive defeats, Central Delhi batter Monika, who scored 47 off 42 balls, said, "It feels really good to get our first win after three defeats. We just need to maintain this momentum and try to win our last two matches as well."