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Women’s DPL 2026: 'We just need to maintain this momentum,' says Monika after Central Delhi Queens win

Hong Kong China spinner Kary Chan is relishing the chance to face India and Pakistan at the Women’s Asia Cup 2026 after the team qualified for the tournament for the first time since 2012. A huge fan of Smriti Mandhana, Chan hopes to dismiss the India star on September 3 and fulfil her dream of swapping jerseys with her.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 28, 2026, 03:48 PM IST|Updated: Aug 28, 2026, 03:48 PM IST
Women’s DPL 2026: 'We just need to maintain this momentum,' says Monika after Central Delhi Queens win
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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Women’s DPL 2026: 'We just need to maintain this momentum,' says Monika after Central Delhi Queens win
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