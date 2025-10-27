Women’s ODI World Cup Semi-Finals, Finals 2025: Full Match Schedule, Venues & Live Streaming Details

Women's World Cup 2025: The 2025 Women’s ODI World Cup has reached its business end, with the semi-final line-ups confirmed after an exciting round-robin stage. Hosted in India, the tournament has showcased top-quality cricket, thrilling finishes, and a few rain interruptions. Notably, all matches involving Pakistan were played in Sri Lanka due to bilateral restrictions.

Australia Lead the Pack as Only Unbeaten Team

Australia Women have once again proven why they are the most dominant force in women’s cricket. The reigning champions topped the group stage standings and remain the only unbeaten side in the tournament. Out of seven matches, they won six while one was abandoned due to rain. Their consistent performances with both bat and ball make them clear favourites heading into the semi-finals.

South Africa, England, and India Complete the Top Four

South Africa Women finished second in the standings after a solid campaign, winning five out of seven games. Two of their fixtures were washed out due to rain, which slightly affected their momentum. England Women followed closely behind with five wins, one loss, and one match abandoned. Their balanced squad and in-form batters make them strong contenders for the title.

Meanwhile, India Women claimed the final semi-final spot, finishing fourth on the points table. They won three matches and lost three, with their final league game against Bangladesh abandoned because of persistent rain. Despite a mixed group-stage performance, India’s entry into the semi-finals keeps the home crowd’s hopes alive.

Women’s ODI World Cup Semi-Finals 2025 Schedule

1st Semi-Final: England Women vs South Africa Women

Venue: Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati

Date: October 29, 2025

England and South Africa had earlier met in the group stage, where England secured a dominant victory. The Proteas will be eager to turn the tables this time.

2nd Semi-Final: Australia Women vs India Women

Venue: Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai

Date: October 30, 2025

This high-voltage encounter will see India try to upset the undefeated Australians in front of a passionate home crowd.

Final: Winners of Semi-Finals 1 & 2

Venue: Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai

Date: November 2, 2025

Women’s ODI World Cup Semi-Finals 2025 Live Streaming Details

Fans can catch the action live on multiple platforms across the globe:

India: Star Sports Network, JioCinema, and Disney+ Hotstar

Australia: Prime Video

South Africa: SuperSport Cricket

United Kingdom: Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Go, and NOW

As the tournament heads into its final stages, excitement is at its peak. With four top teams battling for glory, the 2025 Women’s ODI World Cup semi-finals promise world-class cricket, intense rivalries, and unforgettable moments.