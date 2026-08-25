Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Cricket
  • /Women’s T20 Asia Cup 2026: Sri Lanka dealt blow as Dewmi Vihanga ruled out with injury

Women’s T20 Asia Cup 2026: Sri Lanka dealt blow as Dewmi Vihanga ruled out with injury

Sri Lanka have suffered a setback ahead of the Women’s T20 Asia Cup 2026 as all-rounder Dewmi Vihanga was ruled out with a knee injury. Left-arm spinner Nimasha Meepage has replaced Vihanga in the 15-member squad as Sri Lanka begin their title defence in the UAE.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 25, 2026, 02:09 PM IST|Updated: Aug 25, 2026, 02:09 PM IST
Women’s T20 Asia Cup 2026: Sri Lanka dealt blow as Dewmi Vihanga ruled out with injury
Image Credit: IANS

About the Author

IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Supreme Court rejects rape convict Tarun Tejpal’s plea, ask him to surrender within 2 weeks
2
3
4
5