Women’s T20I Player Rankings: Smriti Mandhana Attains Career-Best Rating, Moves Closer To No. 1 Spot After Surpassing THIS Australia Star

India opener Smriti Mandhana was on Tuesday rewarded for her recent match winning century against England as she reached a new career-high rating in the latest ICC Women's T20I Batter Rankings.

Mandhana, who is the No.1 ranked ODI batter, took England to the sword with a superb innings of 112 in Nottingham recently and that helped the left-hander gain one place and move to third on the latest rankings for T20I batters



Mandhana, who is the No.1 ranked ODI batter, played a superb knock of 112 runs in 62 balls to set up an emphatic 97-run victory over England in the first T20I of the five-match series. Her match-winning knock helped the left-hander gain one place and go past Tahlia McGrath to move to No. 3 spot in the latest rankings for T20I batters.

Her century also helped Mandhana reach a new career-best rating of 771 points and close to within 23 points of No.1 ranked player Beth Mooney at the top of the charts for T20I batters.

On the other hand, Mandhana's opening partner Shafali Verma also made a gain in the batting chart, moving up to 13th after contributing 20 runs in the same match. Meanwhile, Harleen Deol’s quickfire knock of 43 saw her re-enter the batter rankings in equal 86th position.

Meanwhile, England pacer Lauren Bell, who claimed three wickets in that Nottingham clash, climbed two spots to a career-best place of fourth on the latest rankings for T20I bowlers.

England captain Nat Sciver-Brunt was another one to gain in the latest weekly update after top-scoring for her team with 66 off 42 deliveries. She has gained 20 rating points to reach a career-best aggregate of 663 while retaining the ninth position.

At the top of the T20I bowling rankings, Pakistan’s Sadia Iqbal remains the No. 1-ranked bowler. But the race is heating up, with just 44 rating points separating the top 10 players. India's Shree Charani, who took four wickets on debut, entered the rankings in 450th position.

The recently concluded T20I series between the West Indies and South Africa also brought good news for several Proteas players.

Rising star Miane Smit leaped into 76th place in the T20I batter rankings after her impressive half-century in the final match at Cave Hill, while former skipper Sune Luus surged nine places to 31st among T20I all-rounders thanks to a solid all-round display.