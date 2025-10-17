Women’s World Cup 2025: Australia Unbeaten Streak Continues with Stunning 10-Wicket Triumph Over Bangladesh

Alyssa Healy once again proved why she is one of the most formidable batters in women’s cricket, powering Australia to a commanding 10-wicket victory over Bangladesh in the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025. The seven-time champions chased down a target of 199 in just 24.5 overs, with Healy smashing an unbeaten 113 off 77 balls, supported by Phoebe Litchfield’s 84 not out, to secure Australia’s place in the semi-finals.

Bangladesh Struggle Despite Sobhana Mostary’s Heroics

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Batting first at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam, Bangladesh posted 198/9, thanks largely to Sobhana Mostary’s 66 off 80 balls*, her second half-century of the tournament. A steady 32-run opening stand between Rubya Haider and Fargana Hoque set the stage, but quick wickets from Megan Schutt, Ash Gardner, and Alana King ensured Bangladesh never built significant partnerships.

Alana King emerged as the pick of the bowlers, returning figures of 2/18 from 10 overs, while Georgia Wareham claimed 2/22, effectively restricting the Tigresses’ scoring. Despite Mostary’s valiant effort, contributions from other batters were limited, with Nigar Sultana managing just 12 and Shorna Akter only 7, leaving Bangladesh in a must-win situation for their remaining matches.

Healy and Litchfield’s Unstoppable Partnership

Australia’s run-chase was a masterclass in aggressive, calculated batting. Healy and Litchfield began cautiously, scoring 17 runs in the first four overs, before accelerating to record the fastest team 100 of the tournament in just 13.5 overs. The duo’s 150-run partnership came up in 20.5 overs, showcasing clinical stroke play, running between wickets, and exceptional coordination.

Healy reached her fifty off just 43 balls, while Litchfield’s fifty arrived in 46 deliveries. Both players combined power and precision, with Healy striking 20 fours and Litchfield hitting 84 off 72 balls, leaving Bangladesh’s bowlers scrambling. Fariha Trisna and Fahima Khatun struggled to contain the Australian onslaught, conceding runs at an alarming rate.

Key Moments That Sealed Australia’s Dominance

Alana King and Georgia Wareham’s bowling brilliance kept Bangladesh in check, despite a few dropped catches and missed appeals.

Healy’s masterstroke: Three consecutive off-side boundaries off Ritu Moni demonstrated her lethal form and ability to finish games decisively.

Litchfield’s support: By remaining unbeaten with 84, she ensured a flawless chase and reinforced Australia’s top-order depth.

Australia completed the chase with 25.1 overs to spare, marking the highest successful run-chase without losing a wicket in Women’s World Cup history and the second-highest in all women’s ODIs.

Implications for the Points Table and Upcoming Fixtures

The win extends Australia’s unbeaten streak in the tournament and moves them ahead of England atop the ICC Women’s World Cup points table. Bangladesh, now in seventh place, faces a must-win scenario in their remaining matches to stay in contention for the knockout stages.

For Australia, this performance not only cements their reputation as defending champions but also sends a strong message ahead of the semi-final clash against England next Wednesday. With Healy in prime form and Litchfield providing solid support, the defending champions look poised for a deep run in the tournament.