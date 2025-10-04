Women’s World Cup 2025: South Africa Collapses To 69 Against England

In a shocking start to the Women’s World Cup 2025, South Africa’s women’s cricket team was dismissed for just 69 runs in their clash against England at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati, on October 3. England’s bowlers delivered a clinical performance, leaving the Proteas struggling throughout their innings.

England’s Bowling Masterclass

Linsey Smith led England’s attack, claiming 3 wickets for just 7 runs in her 4-over spell, earning the Player of the Match award.

Nat Sciver-Brunt and Sophie Ecclestone each took two wickets, exploiting the conditions perfectly and dismantling South Africa’s batting lineup.

The English attack ensured that South Africa’s top order collapsed early, leaving the Proteas with minimal scoring opportunities.

South Africa’s Batting Collapse

South Africa’s innings was marked by poor shot selection and a lack of partnerships:

Only Sinalo Jafta, the wicketkeeper, reached double figures with 22 runs.

Six batters were dismissed for single-digit scores, exposing the team to a historic low.

This total is recorded as South Africa’s third-lowest in Women’s One Day International history, highlighting the scale of the collapse.

England’s Effortless Chase

Chasing a mere 70 runs, England’s openers comfortably guided the team to victory:

Amy Jones scored 40 not out, while Tammy Beaumont remained unbeaten on 21.

England secured a 10-wicket victory in just 14.1 overs, boosting their net run rate and confidence for the tournament ahead.

Looking Ahead

For South Africa, this heavy defeat serves as a wake-up call. Captain Laura Wolvaardt acknowledged the poor performance, emphasizing the need for the team to regroup and focus on the remaining matches. The Proteas will now look to recover quickly and showcase the resilience that has been a hallmark of their cricketing history.

England, on the other hand, will take confidence from this dominant performance as they continue their campaign in the World Cup, setting themselves up as early tournament favorites.