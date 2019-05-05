Women set to take centre stage in ICC Qualifier Africa 2019

The International Cricket Council (ICC) Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier, Africa 2019, begins in earnest on Sunday, with the hosts set to get the ball rolling against Mozambique, while defending champions Uganda will be in action against Sierra Leone.

The tournament will be looking to build on an excellent run of African qualifying events of late, after a dramatic Under-19 tournament in Namibia, as well as the rapidly approaching Men’s T20 World Cup, Africa Finals tournament in Uganda later this month.

Uganda are the defending champions for the women's tournament, having memorably held off Zimbabwe in Windhoek two years ago.

The hosts will be out to settle that score, and also to do well in front of their home supporters.

As women's cricket continues to flourish in Africa, it is tournaments of this nature that will ensure that the game thrives even further, and this is thus an important week for the region.

The group winners at the end of the week will contest the final, where the winner will seal passage to the Global Qualifiers.

The squads are as follows:

Kenya

Margaret Ngoche, Queentor Abel, Sarah Wetoto, Daisy Njoroge, Silvia Kinyua, Lavendah Idambo, Mercyline Ochieng, Monicah Ndhambi, Mary Mwangi, Esther Wachira, Sharon Juma, Veronica Abuga, Teresia Mwangi, Venasa Ooko

Mozambique

Maria Matine, Rosalia Haiong, Palmira Cuinica (capt), Olga Mondlane, Eulalia Moiane, Cristina Magaia, Isabel Chuma, Fatima Guiriggo, Cecilia Murrombe, Olga Matsolo, Angelica Salomao, Jessica Sainda, Alcinda Cossa, Atalia Monjane

Namibia

Yasmeen Khan (capt), Sune Wittmann, Kayleen Green, Sylvia Shihepo, Victoria Hamunyela, Dietlind Foerster, Wilka Mwatile, Reehana Khan, Adri van der Merwe, Eveleen Kejarukua, Constancia Kauripeke, Irene van Zyl, Juriene Diergaardt, Maryke Short

Nigeria

Blessing Etim, Samantha Agazuma, Rachael Samson, Blessing Frank, Agatha Obulor, Abdulquadri Taiwo, Hannah Ayoka, Blessing Nwobodo, Mary Desmond, Joy Efosa, Grace EphraimFate Fryneface, Oyewole Sharikat Onyonke, Abigail Igbobie

Rwanda

Veronique Iriho, Diane Dsabemungu, Antoinate Uwimbabazi, Marie Bimenyimania, MargueriteVumuliya, Giselle Ishimwe, Sifa Ingabire, Cathia Uwamahoro, Sarah Uwera, Josiane Nyirankudineza, Alice Ikuzwe, Henriette Ishimwe, Immaculee Muhawenimana, Delphine Mukaruragwa

Sierra Leone

Linda Bull (captain), Aminata Kamara, Ramata Kassim, Isatu Koroma, Adama Kamara, Sunkarie Koroma, Mary Sheriff, Mabinty Sankoh, Marie Turay, Mabinty King, Festina-Max Bangura, Zainab Kamara, Nancy Squire, Ann Marie Kamara, Janet Kowa

Tanzania

Fatuma Omari Kibasu, Monica Pascal, Linda Massawe, Tatu Shabani, Neema Pius, Saum Mtae, Tabu Omary, Hudaa Omary, Shufaa Mohamedi, Nasra Saidi, Zinaida Finkili, Nuru Tindo, Perice Mamunya, Getrude Mushi

Uganda

Rila Musamali, Janet Mbabazi, Racheal Nkono, Immaculate Nakisbuyi, Joyce Apia, Stephanie Nampina, Frankline Najumba, Kevin Awino, Damati Busingye, Maria Kagoya, Kayondo Bagenda, Evlyn Anyico, Coney Aweko, Sarah Waleza

Zimbabwe

Mary-Anne Musonda, Ashley Ndiyara, Chipo Tripano, Precious Marange, Anesu Mushangwe, Nomvelo Sibanda, Shame Mayers, Loryn Phiri, Josephine Nkomo, Audrey Mazvishaya, Chiedza Dhururu, Nomatter Mutasa, Tasmeen Granger, Modester Mupachikwa.