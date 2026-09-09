The Nigar Sultana-led side beat UAE by a comfortable margin of 34 runs at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on September 8 to advance to the semifinals. Bangladesh breezed past UAE in their virtual quarterfinal match in the Women’s T20 Asia Cup 2026 to book semifinal spot against India. Sharmin Akhter of Bangladesh plays a shot during the Women's T20 Asia Cup 2026 match against UAE at Dubai International Stadium on September 08, 2026.
Bangladesh Innings And Early Collapse
Winning the toss, UAE skipper Esha Oza opted to bowl first. Bangladesh experienced a terrible opening phase by dropping the wickets of Dilara Akter and Sobhana Mostary. During the powerplay phase, the team only accumulated 21 runs. Archara Supriya successfully broke the partnership involving Nigar and Juairiya Ferdous in the ninth over. Juairiya scored 16 runs from 20 balls. Suraksha Kotte claimed Nigar as her third victim of the evening during the 11th over. Indhuja Nandakumar immediately followed this up by removing Shorna Akter and Fahima Khatun on consecutive deliveries for golden ducks. Consequently, Bangladesh tumbled to six down for 55 runs.
Recovery And Total Posted
Sharmin Akhter did the bulk of scoring while Nahida Akter faced too many dot balls. Sharmin eventually fell in the penultimate over following a 31-ball 38. Meanwhile, Nahida stayed not out on 16 from 26 deliveries, propelling the total to 103/7.
UAE Run Chase Collapse
During the reply, UAE team leader Esa fell for a single digit when Marufa bowled her. Marufa additionally sent back Samaira Dharnidharka after a modest 8 runs off 19 balls. The powerplay ended with UAE struggling at 15/2. Severe dot ball pressure ultimately overwhelmed the batting lineup. Rabeya Khan removed Rinitha Rajith for a mere 5 runs off 12 balls. Sultana Khatun wrapped up a tight bowling spell by removing Theertha Satish, who had accumulated 11 runs from 24 balls. Nahida then struck by accounting for Lavanya Keny. By the 12.1 over mark, UAE had lost five batters for 38 runs.
Innings Conclusion And Margin
Nahida claimed another scalp in the 15th over by dismissing Janani Thirukkumaran. Heena Hotchandani led the resistance for UAE with 18 runs from 19 balls before Rabeya halted her crease time. Rabeya also picked up the scalp of Indhuja. Fahima capped off her spell by getting Suraksha in her final set. The final over yielded just two runs. UAE finished their innings at 69/9, dropping the fixture by 34 runs.
Upcoming Semifinal Fixtures
In the first semifinal, Harmanrpeet Kaur-led India will go up against Bangladesh on September 10. The second semifinal will be played between Sri Lanka and Pakistan on September 11.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.