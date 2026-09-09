Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Cricket
  • /Women's Asia Cup 2026: 55/6 to Semifinal! Bangladesh pull off stunning escape vs UAE, face India next

Women's Asia Cup 2026: 55/6 to Semifinal! Bangladesh pull off stunning escape vs UAE, face India next

The Nigar Sultana-led side beat UAE by a comfortable margin of 34 runs at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on September 8 to advance to the semifinals.

Written ByVarul Chaturvedi
Published: Sep 09, 2026, 07:12 AM IST|Updated: Sep 09, 2026, 07:15 AM IST
Women's Asia Cup 2026: 55/6 to Semifinal! Bangladesh pull off stunning escape vs UAE, face India next
Image Credit: Credits - X

About the Author

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, Basketball, WWE, MMA/UFC, and Olympic sports. He has covered the Delhi Premier League 2025 on ground and interviewed personalities such as Grace Hayden, Olympic shooter Suma Shirur, and former External Affairs Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. With experience as a radio jockey and anchor, Varul brings versatility across platforms, blending sharp editorial clarity with engaging sports storytelling.Varul blends editorial clarity with a deep passion for sport. Off the field, he is a poet, storyteller, and Bollywood enthusiast, interests that inform his narrative-driven approach to sports journalism. He can be reached at Varul. Chaturvedi@India.com or anchor__varul__ (Instagram) 

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Women's Asia Cup 2026: 55/6 to Semifinal! Bangladesh pull off stunning escape vs UAE, face India next
2
3
4
5