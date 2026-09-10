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Women's Asia Cup 2026: Bangladesh win toss, opt to bowl against India in 1st semi-final

The winner of this clash will seal their place in the final to be played on Sunday. Seven-time champions India enter the crucial semi-final on the back of an unbeaten run in Group A, where they recorded a series of clinical victories over Thailand, Hong Kong-China and Pakistan.

Published: Sep 10, 2026, 08:21 PM IST|Updated: Sep 10, 2026, 08:21 PM IST
Women's Asia Cup 2026: Bangladesh win toss, opt to bowl against India in 1st semi-final
Image Credit: Asian Cricket Council

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