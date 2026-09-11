Imesha Dulani offered some resistance with a 22 in the seventh over, but Harshita and Dilhari took the chase by the scruff of the neck with a composed partnership. The duo kept the scoreboard ticking and ensured Pakistan could not add to the pressure. Harshita made 36 and Dilhari 33 as the pair put on 67 runs before being sent back by Fatima in the 17th over.