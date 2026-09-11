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Women's Asia Cup 2026: Harshita Samarawickrama, Kavisha Dilhari power Sri Lanka to final with four-wicket win over Pakistan

With a four-wicket win over Pakistan, Sri Lanka booked their place in the final of the Women’s Asia Cup 2026 against India on Sunday at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 12, 2026, 01:04 AM IST|Updated: Sep 12, 2026, 01:06 AM IST
Women's Asia Cup 2026: Harshita Samarawickrama, Kavisha Dilhari power Sri Lanka to final with four-wicket win over Pakistan
Image Credit: Asian Cricket Council

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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Women's Asia Cup 2026: Harshita Samarawickrama, Kavisha Dilhari power Sri Lanka to final with four-wicket win over Pakistan
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