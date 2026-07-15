Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Cricket
  • /Women's Asia Cup 2026: Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma star as India thrash Bangladesh by 40 runs, reach final

Women's Asia Cup 2026: Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma star as India thrash Bangladesh by 40 runs, reach final

Asked to bat first, India recovered from early setbacks with Shafali Verma slamming another half-century to help India post a competitive 149/6 in their 20 overs. Deepti Sharma then delivered a superb performance, helping India derail Bangladesh's chase and restrict them to 109/7 in 20 overs, winning the match and making it to the final.
 

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 11, 2026, 12:56 AM IST|Updated: Sep 11, 2026, 12:56 AM IST
Women's Asia Cup 2026: Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma star as India thrash Bangladesh by 40 runs, reach final
Image Credit: BCCI Women/X

About the Author

IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Women's Asia Cup 2026: Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma star as India thrash Bangladesh by 40 runs, reach final
2
3
4
5