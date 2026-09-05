India women continued their dominance over Pakistan with a comprehensive eight-wicket victory in their third Group A match of the Women's Asia Cup 2026 at the Dubai International Stadium on Saturday.
The victory keeps Harmanpreet Kaur’s side unbeaten in the tournament and sends them into the semi-finals with three wins from three matches. India had earlier defeated Thailand and Hong Kong. Pakistan, meanwhile, endured a disastrous outing with the bat, managing only 55 runs before being bowled out in 18.1 overs.
Pakistan’s total marked their lowest-ever all-out score in Women’s T20I cricket. Their previous lowest was 56, which came against New Zealand in Dubai in 2024. Against India, Pakistan’s previous lowest total was 63, recorded in Guangzhou in 2012.
India’s bowlers made full use of the conditions as Pakistan struggled to score freely after making a 27-run opening stand. N Sree Charani and Prema Rawat picked three wickets each, while Deepti Sharma claimed two wickets. Shafali Verma provided the first breakthrough, ending the opening partnership and opening the door for India to take control.
Pakistan’s innings then fell apart rapidly. From 27 without loss, they slipped to 35/6 before eventually being dismissed for 55. Charani finished with outstanding figures of 3/7, while Rawat returned 3/9. Deepti Sharma conceded just five runs while taking two wickets.
Pakistan’s 55 also became the fifth-lowest all-out total against India Women in T20Is. Malaysia hold the unwanted record with 27, followed by Thailand with 37, Bangladesh with 51 and Bangladesh again with 54.
India’s chase of 56 did not go entirely without resistance. Pakistan captain Fatima Sana struck three times, removing Shafali Verma, Pratika Rawal and Smriti Mandhana. The early wickets, however, were not enough to put India under serious pressure.
Harmanpreet Kaur and Deepti Sharma steadied the chase and guided India across the finishing line with 68 balls remaining, completing another emphatic victory over their neighbours.
The result also ranks among India’s fastest successful chases in a non-rain-affected Women’s T20I. India’s quicker chases in this category came against Bangladesh in the 2022 Asian Games and Sri Lanka in the 2023 Asia Cup.
India’s chase was also the second-fastest successful run chase against Pakistan while batting second, behind New Zealand’s 8.2-over chase of 71 in the 2010 Women’s T20 World Cup.
With three wins from three matches, India have booked their place in the semi-finals of the Women’s Asia Cup 2026. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led team will return to action in the last-four stage on September 10, where they will face either Bangladesh or Sri Lanka. For Pakistan, the heavy defeat will be a major setback as they look to regroup for their remaining league-stage fixture.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.