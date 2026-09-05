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Women's Asia Cup: India women thrash Pakistan by eight wickets, extend unbeaten T20I run

India Women continued their dominant run in the Women’s Asia Cup 2026 with a commanding eight-wicket win over Pakistan in Dubai. Pakistan were bowled out for just 55, their lowest-ever T20I total, before India chased down the target with 68 balls to spare.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Sep 05, 2026, 10:34 PM IST|Updated: Sep 05, 2026, 10:34 PM IST
Women's Asia Cup: India women thrash Pakistan by eight wickets, extend unbeaten T20I run
Image Credit: IANS

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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Women's Asia Cup: India women thrash Pakistan by eight wickets, extend unbeaten T20I run
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