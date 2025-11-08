The ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 final in Navi Mumbai, where hosts India beat South Africa to lift their maiden title, set a new benchmark in viewership figures, reflecting the dawn of a new era in the women’s game.

JioHotstar, the official streaming platform in India, have revealed that the summit clash between India and South Africa, attracted a staggering 185 million users to the app, equalling the viewership of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 Final and exceeding the average daily reach of the TATA IPL.



Overall, the tournament recorded a reach of 446 million, the highest ever for women’s cricket, greater than the combined total of the last three ICC Women’s World Cups, marking an extraordinary milestone in the evolution of women’s cricket viewership in India.



The Women in Blue’s final act drew a peak concurrency of 21 million viewers as Harmanpreet Kaur’s team became the first Asian team to lift the ICC Women’s ODI World Cup. Overall, India became only the fourth team to win the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup crown.



In another record, 92 million tuned in to watch the historic clash on Connected TV (CTV), equalling the CTV viewership of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Final and the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 Final.

"The ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup India 2025 has reaffirmed the growing stature of women’s cricket in India. The exceptional quality of cricket on display, especially the Indian team’s incredible performance, has driven record-breaking viewership and attracted a larger, more passionate fan base than ever before,"

Ishan Chatterjee, CEO - Sports, JioStar said in a media release.

"This marks an important shift for women’s cricket, it is no longer just being watched; it is being celebrated by millions. It is inspiring a new generation of fans, athletes, and brands to stand behind the sport. This success is a collective achievement of ICC and BCCI for their vision, the players for their outstanding performances, the fans for their unwavering support and brands that have championed women’s cricket," he added.

With India crowned champions, anticipation for the upcoming WPL in January 2026 is set to reach unprecedented levels, as women’s cricket enters a new era of popularity and promise.