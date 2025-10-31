Advertisement
INDIA VS SOUTH AFRICA

Women's ODI World Cup 2025: ICC Confirms Match Officials For India vs South Africa Final; Check All Names

Set of umpires who oversaw the semi-finals of the ongoing ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025 will call decisions in the summit clash between India and South Africa in Mumbai. 

 

Written By Avinash Kumar|Last Updated: Oct 31, 2025, 11:57 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Women's ODI World Cup 2025: ICC Confirms Match Officials For India vs South Africa Final; Check All NamesPic credit: ICC

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has confirmed the officiating team for the ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025 Final between India and South Africa, which is set to be played on Sunday, November 2 at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai.

Eloise Sheridan and Jacquline Williams will stand as the on-field umpires for the showpiece event between India and South Africa, who are each aiming to lift the Women’s ODI World Cup trophy for the very first time.

Sheridan and Williams are no strangers to high-pressure matches in this tournament - the pair recently oversaw South Africa’s commanding 125-run semi-final victory over England. Earlier in the competition, Williams was also on duty during the group-stage clash between the two finalists on 9 October, when South Africa pulled off a remarkable run chase to seal victory.

Joining them in the officiating team are Sue Redfern as Third Umpire, Nimali Perera as Fourth Umpire, and Michelle Pereira as Match Referee.

The final will begin at 15:00 local time (IST), bringing the curtains down on what has been a fascinating tournament so far.

India and South Africa fight for bragging rights for the World Cup after the two sides prevailed over Australia and England respectively in their semi-final clashes.

ALSO READ: 'Was Going Through A Lot Of Anxiety...': Jemimah Rodrigues Opens Up On Emotional Toll After Women's ODI World Cup Semi-Final Heroics Against Australia

 

India vs South Africa Women's ODI World Cup 2025 Final Details 

Teams: India v South Africa

Venue & Time: Navi Mumbai, Sunday, 2 November 2025

On-field Umpires: Eloise Sheridan & Jacquline Williams

Third Umpire: Sue Redfern

Fourth Umpire: Nimali Perera

Match Referee: Michell Pereira

