Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2954267https://zeenews.india.com/cricket/womens-odi-world-cup-2025-icc-hike-prize-money-by-297-per-cent-winner-to-get-whopping-amount-of-2954267.html
NewsCricket
WOMEN'S ODI WORLD CUP 2025

Women's ODI World Cup 2025: ICC Hike Prize Money By 297 Per Cent, Winner To Get Whopping Amount Of...

With less than a month until the start of the Women's ODI World Cup 2025, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced a four-fold increase in the prize money for the mega event.

 

Written By Avinash Kumar|Last Updated: Sep 01, 2025, 04:21 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • The International Cricket Council (ICC) increases the prize money for the Women's ODI World Cup 2025
  • The prize money for the Women's ODI World Cup 2025 see a monumental rise of 297 percent from the last edition
  • The 2025 Women's ODI World Cup will start on September 30
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Women's ODI World Cup 2025: ICC Hike Prize Money By 297 Per Cent, Winner To Get Whopping Amount Of...Pic credit: ICC

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced a staggering increase in the prize money for the Women's ODI World Cup 2025, which will be played in India and Sri Lanka. With less than a month until the start of the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025, the world cricket governing body has unveiled a four-fold increase in the prize money for the mega event. 

The overall prize money at the eight-team marquee tournament totals $13.88 million (US Dollars) - a monumental rise of 297 percent from $3.5 million from the the last edition of Women's ODI World Cup  held in New Zealand in 2022. 

The total prize pot for Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 eclipses that at the ICC Men's ODI World Cup from two years ago in India, which had total prize money of $10 million. 

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Massive Prize Hike Comes After Pay Parity Announcement 

The latest announcement aligns with the ICC’s strategy to amplify the growth of women’s cricket and a decision to introduce pay parity was announced ahead of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024.

The winners of the 13th edition of the Women’s Cricket World Cup will receive prize money of $4.48 million - a 239 per cent increase from the $1.32 million awarded to Australia in 2022.

Meanwhile, the runners-up will receive $2.24 million, an increase of 273 per cent in comparison to the $600,000 England won three years ago. The two losing semi-finalists will take home $1.12 million (up from $300,000 in 2022) each.

Each group stage participant is guaranteed to earn $250,000 while each group-stage win will get the victors $34,314. In the second half of the final table, the teams finishing fifth and sixth will take home $700,000 each and those in seventh and eighth place will earn $280,000.

ALSO READ: Harmanpreet Kaur Eyes Maiden World Cup Title On Home Soil 

ICC Chairman Jay Shah Reacts To Prize Hike For Women's ODI World Cup 2025

The International Cricket Council (ICC) chairman Jay Shah called four-fold increase in prize money for Women's ODI World Cup 2025 a landmark moment for women’s cricket. 

"This announcement marks a defining milestone in the journey of women’s cricket. This four-fold increase in prize money is a landmark moment for women’s cricket and reflects our clear commitment to its long-term growth," Jay Shah said in a statement. 

"Our message is simple, women cricketers must know they will be treated on par with men if they choose this sport professionally. The uplift underscores our ambition to deliver a world-class ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup and to inspire the next generation of players and fans. Women’s cricket is on a remarkable upward trajectory, and with this step we are confident the momentum will accelerate," he added.

The 2025 Women's ODI World Cup will start on September 30 with India and Sri Lanka facing off in the opening game in Guwahati. 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Avinash Kumar

Avinash Kumar is a sports journalist with Zee News English and specialises in conducting exclusive interviews and ground reporting, having covered multiple tournaments like the ODI World Cup, IPL, ... Read more

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK