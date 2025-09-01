The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced a staggering increase in the prize money for the Women's ODI World Cup 2025, which will be played in India and Sri Lanka. With less than a month until the start of the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025, the world cricket governing body has unveiled a four-fold increase in the prize money for the mega event.

The overall prize money at the eight-team marquee tournament totals $13.88 million (US Dollars) - a monumental rise of 297 percent from $3.5 million from the the last edition of Women's ODI World Cup held in New Zealand in 2022.

The total prize pot for Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 eclipses that at the ICC Men's ODI World Cup from two years ago in India, which had total prize money of $10 million.

Massive Prize Hike Comes After Pay Parity Announcement

The latest announcement aligns with the ICC’s strategy to amplify the growth of women’s cricket and a decision to introduce pay parity was announced ahead of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024.

The winners of the 13th edition of the Women’s Cricket World Cup will receive prize money of $4.48 million - a 239 per cent increase from the $1.32 million awarded to Australia in 2022.

Meanwhile, the runners-up will receive $2.24 million, an increase of 273 per cent in comparison to the $600,000 England won three years ago. The two losing semi-finalists will take home $1.12 million (up from $300,000 in 2022) each.

Each group stage participant is guaranteed to earn $250,000 while each group-stage win will get the victors $34,314. In the second half of the final table, the teams finishing fifth and sixth will take home $700,000 each and those in seventh and eighth place will earn $280,000.



ICC Chairman Jay Shah Reacts To Prize Hike For Women's ODI World Cup 2025

The International Cricket Council (ICC) chairman Jay Shah called four-fold increase in prize money for Women's ODI World Cup 2025 a landmark moment for women’s cricket.

"This announcement marks a defining milestone in the journey of women’s cricket. This four-fold increase in prize money is a landmark moment for women’s cricket and reflects our clear commitment to its long-term growth," Jay Shah said in a statement.

"Our message is simple, women cricketers must know they will be treated on par with men if they choose this sport professionally. The uplift underscores our ambition to deliver a world-class ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup and to inspire the next generation of players and fans. Women’s cricket is on a remarkable upward trajectory, and with this step we are confident the momentum will accelerate," he added.

The 2025 Women's ODI World Cup will start on September 30 with India and Sri Lanka facing off in the opening game in Guwahati.