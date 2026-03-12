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Women's T20 Asia Cup 2026: Nashra Sandhu's six-wicket haul helps Pakistan qualify for semi-final with 72-run win over Hong Kong

With the win over Hong Kong, Pakistan confirmed their place in the semifinals of the Women's T20 Asia Cup 2026 tournament in Dubai. Pakistan will now take on Sri Lanka in the second semifinal, scheduled for September 11.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 08, 2026, 01:34 AM IST|Updated: Sep 08, 2026, 01:34 AM IST
Women's T20 Asia Cup 2026: Nashra Sandhu's six-wicket haul helps Pakistan qualify for semi-final with 72-run win over Hong Kong
Image Credit: Asian Cricket Council

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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