Earlier, opting to bat first, Pakistan scored 143 for eight in their allotted 20 overs. Right-handed batter Shawaal top-scored with a 35-ball 47, hitting seven fours. Ayesha Zafar (26, 19b, 4x4) and captain Fatima Sana (24 not out, 24b, 2x6) were the other notable run-scorers for Pakistan, who had earlier on Sunday lost to archrivals India in their second match in the league.