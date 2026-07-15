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Women's T20 Asia Cup: Smriti Mandhana stars as India thrash Hong Kong by 137 runs

Chasing a big total of 194 runs, Hong Kong lost wickets at regular intervals and were eventually bowled out for 56 in 16.2 overs as the Indian bowlers produced a good effort.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 04, 2026, 01:01 AM IST|Updated: Sep 04, 2026, 01:01 AM IST
Women's T20 Asia Cup: Smriti Mandhana stars as India thrash Hong Kong by 137 runs
Image Credit: Asian Cricket Council

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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