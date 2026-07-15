For Hong Kong China, it was a tough outing as they struggled to nail their lengths and put pressure on the batters. India began cautiously by taking five runs from Iqra Sahar's opening over. But Smriti found her rhythm in the second over by sweeping wrist-spinner Kary Chan for the innings' first boundary, before Shafali Verma exploded in the sixth over off Marina Lamplough, hitting two sixes and two fours in a 22-run over to push India to 60/0 at the end of the powerplay.