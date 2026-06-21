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Women's T20 WC 2026: Marizanne Kapp hits career-best 81 not out as South Africa thrash India by six wickets

Marizanne Kapp smashed an unbeaten 81 off 45 balls as South Africa thrashed India by six wickets in a Group A clash of ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 at Old Trafford on Sunday. 

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 21, 2026, 11:17 PM IST|Updated: Jun 21, 2026, 11:17 PM IST
Women's T20 WC 2026: Marizanne Kapp hits career-best 81 not out as South Africa thrash India by six wickets
Image Credit: ICC

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