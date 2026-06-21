/Women's T20 WC 2026: Marizanne Kapp hits career-best 81 not out as South Africa thrash India by six wickets

In her knock laced with seven boundaries and four sixes, Marizanne shared a crucial 97-run partnership with Tazmin Brits, who hit 40. Once Chloe Tryon hit the winning runs, Marizanne, who was given reprieves twice by Radha Yadav, dropped to her haunches in relief before embracing her as South Africa kept their campaign alive in the group of death by handing India their first loss of the competition.