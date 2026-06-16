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Women's T20 WC 2026: Nilakshika Silva's unbeaten fifty powers Sri Lanka to 5-wicket win over New Zealand

Chasing 151, Sri Lanka stayed calm in a tense finish. Silva was not out on 54 and teamed up with Kaushani Nuthyangana, who scored 24, in a 48-run partnership that brought the Asian side home with one ball left.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 16, 2026, 11:47 PM IST|Updated: Jun 16, 2026, 11:47 PM IST
Women's T20 WC 2026: Nilakshika Silva's unbeaten fifty powers Sri Lanka to 5-wicket win over New Zealand
Image Credit: Sri Lanka Cricket/X

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