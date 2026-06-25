Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Cricket
  • /Women's T20 World Cup 2026: Pakistan's Gull Feroza reprimanded by ICC after Australia match

Women's T20 World Cup 2026: Pakistan's Gull Feroza reprimanded by ICC after Australia match

Pakistan opener Gull Feroza has been issued an official reprimand and handed one demerit point for a Level 1 breach of the ICC Code of Conduct during her team's Group A match against Australia in the ongoing Women's T20 World Cup. 

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 25, 2026, 09:58 PM IST|Updated: Jun 25, 2026, 10:03 PM IST
Women's T20 World Cup 2026: Pakistan's Gull Feroza reprimanded by ICC after Australia match
Image Credit: IANS

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Women's T20 World Cup 2026: Pakistan's Gull Feroza reprimanded by ICC after Australia match
Women's T20 WC 20266 min ago
2
Bihar encounter21 min ago
3
FIFA World Cup 202646 min ago
4
Rajinikanth1 hr ago
5
silver bracelet1 hr ago