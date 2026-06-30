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Women's T20 World Cup 2026: Beth Mooney, Ashleigh Gardner power Australia to final with 8-wicket win over West Indies

Australia's chase of 126 runs finished with seven overs to spare, marking the biggest victory by balls remaining in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup knockout history for targets over 100.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 30, 2026, 10:56 PM IST|Updated: Jun 30, 2026, 10:56 PM IST
Women's T20 World Cup 2026: Beth Mooney, Ashleigh Gardner power Australia to final with 8-wicket win over West Indies
Image Credit: ICC

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