West Indies started steadily, with captain Hayley Matthews leading the effort. She looked in good form and hit some impressive boundaries, while Qiana Joseph had trouble rotating the strike at the other end. As dot balls piled up, Australia found the breakthrough they needed when Georgia Wareham took a wicket with her first delivery, getting Matthews out for 30 off 28 balls and ending the 47-run opening partnership. Joseph's tough innings ended when she scored 16 off 22 balls.