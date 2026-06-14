/Women's T20 World Cup 2026: Deepti Sharma bags 5-10 as India thrash Pakistan by 64 runs in campaign opener

Deepti Sharma produced a career-best spell of 5-10 as India thrashed Pakistan by 64 runs to begin their Women’s T20 World Cup campaign in emphatic fashion at Edgbaston on Sunday.



Deepti, the off-spin bowling all-rounder, was the star in weaving a vicious spin web as Pakistan collapsed from 75 for 3 to 106 all out in 17 overs. Smriti Mandhana’s fluent 68 and Richa Ghosh’s late assault of 34 had earlier carried India to 170/6 in 20 overs. Apart from Deepti, left-arm spinner N Sree Charani also stood out with 3-21 as India pocketed two points and a healthy net run rate to assert their dominance against Pakistan yet again.