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Women's T20 World Cup 2026: Deepti Sharma bags 5-10 as India thrash Pakistan by 64 runs in campaign opener

Deepti Sharma, the off-spin bowling all-rounder, claimed a sensational fifer as India thrashed Pakistan by 64 runs in their Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 campaign opener at Edgbaston on Sunday.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 14, 2026, 11:28 PM IST|Updated: Jun 14, 2026, 11:28 PM IST
Women's T20 World Cup 2026: Deepti Sharma bags 5-10 as India thrash Pakistan by 64 runs in campaign opener
Image Credit: BCCI Women On X

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