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Women's T20 World Cup 2026: 'Everyone stepped up,' says Jemimah Rodrigues after India's victory over Pakistan

India star Jemimah Rodrigues hailed the team's collective effort and resilience after the Women in Blue opened their Women's T20 World Cup 2026 campaign with a comprehensive 64-run victory over Pakistan at Edgbaston on Sunday.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Jun 15, 2026, 12:36 PM IST|Updated: Jun 15, 2026, 12:36 PM IST
Women's T20 World Cup 2026: 'Everyone stepped up,' says Jemimah Rodrigues after India's victory over Pakistan
Image Credit: Pic Credits: (IANS)

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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