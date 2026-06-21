/Women's T20 world cup 2026: Hayley Matthews stars as West Indies beat Sri Lanka to stay unbeaten

West Indies continued their unbeaten run in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup with a five-wicket victory over Sri Lanka at the County Ground in Bristol on Sunday, riding on captain Hayley Matthews' incisive new-ball spell before overcoming a few stumbles in the chase to reach the 99-run target in 16.1 overs. The result lifted West Indies to three wins from as many matches, while Sri Lanka were left to rue another batting collapse and a series of costly lapses in the field.