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Women's T20 world cup 2026: Hayley Matthews stars as West Indies beat Sri Lanka to stay unbeaten

West Indies strengthened their Women's T20 World Cup 2026 semifinal hopes with a five-wicket win over Sri Lanka in Bristol. Hayley Matthews starred with a three-wicket haul, while Stafanie Taylor's unbeaten knock guided the Windies to their third straight victory.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 21, 2026, 06:47 PM IST|Updated: Jun 21, 2026, 06:48 PM IST
Women's T20 world cup 2026: Hayley Matthews stars as West Indies beat Sri Lanka to stay unbeaten
Image Credit: Pic Credits: (X/ Windies Cricket)

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