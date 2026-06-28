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Women's T20 World Cup 2026: India win toss and opt to bat; Kranti Gaud returns against Australia

India won the toss and elected to bat first against Australia in their final Women's T20 World Cup 2026 group-stage match, with a semi-final berth on the line for Harmanpreet Kaur's side. The Indian team made one change, bringing back Kranti Gaud in place of Nandni Sharma, while Australia recalled Phoebe Litchfield for the crucial clash.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 28, 2026, 07:02 PM IST|Updated: Jun 28, 2026, 07:03 PM IST
Women's T20 World Cup 2026: India win toss and opt to bat; Kranti Gaud returns against Australia
Image Credit: IANS

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Zee Media Bureau

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