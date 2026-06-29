The league stage of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 has officially concluded, with Australia, England, South Africa and West Indies securing the four coveted semi-final spots. The knockout line-up was confirmed after Australia's six-wicket victory over India at Lord's, a result that ended Harmanpreet Kaur- led India's campaign while sending South Africa to the last four.
Women's T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final Schedule
Australia vs West Indies
Date: Tuesday, June 30
Venue: The Oval, London
Time: 2:30 PM BST (7:00 PM IST)
England vs South Africa
Date: Thursday, July 2
Venue: The Oval, London
Time: 6:30 PM BST (11:00 PM IST)
The winners of both matches will meet in the Women's T20 World Cup 2026 final at Lord's on July 5.
Six-time champions Australia head into the semi-finals as the only unbeaten side in the tournament. Their thrilling chase of 171 against India at Lord's became the highest successful run chase in Women's T20 World Cup history.
Australia finished at the top of Group A with five wins from five matches and will now face West Indies for a place in the final.
West Indies endured a mixed group-stage campaign. After winning their opening three matches, they suffered defeats against England and Ireland but still progressed after edging Sri Lanka on net run rate.
The 2016 champions will now look to upset the tournament favourites and reach another World Cup final.
Hosts England have been one of the standout teams of the tournament, winning all five of their group-stage matches. Playing at home, England have carried impressive momentum into the knockouts and will be aiming to continue their unbeaten run when they face South Africa.
The hosts have looked balanced with both bat and ball and will start the semi-final as one of the strongest contenders for the title.
South Africa once again find themselves among the final four after another impressive World Cup campaign. The Proteas finised second in Group A behind Australia, with their qualification confirmed after India's defeat to the Aussies.
Having finished runners-up in each of the last two editions, South Africa will now be hoping to go one step further and claim their first-ever ICC Women's T20 World Cup trophy.
With four of the world's strongest teams remaining in contention, the Women's T20 World Cup 2026 is set for an exciting finish. Australia will attempt to add another ICC trophy to their remarkable collection, England will look to make home advantage count, while South Africa and West Indies will aim to script history by lifting the coveted title.
All eyes will now be on The Oval before the tournament concludes with the grand final at Lord's on July 5.
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