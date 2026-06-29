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Women's T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final fixtures confirmed: Check teams, dates, venues & more...

The ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final line-up is set, with Australia, England, South Africa and West Indies advancing to the knockout stage. Check the complete semi-final schedule, match dates, venues, timings and the road to the title clash at Lord's.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Jun 29, 2026, 12:51 PM IST|Updated: Jun 29, 2026, 01:20 PM IST
Women's T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final fixtures confirmed: Check teams, dates, venues & more...
Image Credit: ICC

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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