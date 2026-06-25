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Women's T20 World Cup 2026: Shafali Verma's fifty powers India to dominant win over Bangladesh

Shafali Verma smashed a blistering 53 off 34 balls as India chased down 137 with 19 balls to spare, defeating Bangladesh by five wickets in the Women's T20 World Cup 2026. The win strengthened India's semi-final hopes, while Shree Charani continued her stellar form by setting a new Indian record with 12 wickets in a single edition of the tournament.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 25, 2026, 11:18 PM IST|Updated: Jun 25, 2026, 11:19 PM IST
Women's T20 World Cup 2026: Shafali Verma's fifty powers India to dominant win over Bangladesh
Image Credit: IANS

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