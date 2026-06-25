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Women's T20 World Cup 2026: Shree Charani creates history, breaks Poonam Yadav's record

India spinner Shree Charani continued her sensational Women's T20 World Cup 2026 campaign by surpassing Poonam Yadav's record for the most wickets by an Indian in a single edition of the tournament. The 21-year-old achieved the milestone during India's Group A clash against Bangladesh and extended her tally to 12 wickets in four matches.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Jun 25, 2026, 10:30 PM IST|Updated: Jun 25, 2026, 10:30 PM IST
Women's T20 World Cup 2026: Shree Charani creates history, breaks Poonam Yadav's record
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About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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