/Women's T20 World Cup 2026: Shree Charani creates history, breaks Poonam Yadav's record

India's young spin sensation Shree Charani continued her dream run at the Women's T20 World Cup 2026, etching her name into the record books during India's Group A clash against Bangladesh at Old Trafford on Tuesday.
The 21-year-old left-arm spinner became the highest wicket-taker for India in a single edition of the Women's T20 World Cup after surpassing Poonam Yadav's long-standing record of 10 wickets set in the 2020 tournament.
Charani achieved the milestone in the final over of Bangladesh's innings when she dismissed Shorna Akter to claim her 11th wicket of the competition. She struck again a delivery later, finishing with figures of 2/21 and taking her tournament tally to an impressive 12 wickets from just four matches.
Poonam Yadav's 10 wickets in the 2020 edition had stood as India's best bowling performance in a Women's T20 World Cup campaign for six years. Charani has now gone past that mark in fewer matches, underlining her impact on India's campaign.
Most wickets by an Indian in a single Women's T20 World Cup edition:
Shree Charani (2026) - 12*
Poonam Yadav (2020) - 10
Diana David (2010) - 9
Poonam Yadav (2014) - 8
Radha Yadav (2018) - 8
Charani entered the Bangladesh match as the tournament's leading wicket-taker and once again delivered under pressure. Her performances throughout the competition have played a crucial role in India's push for a semi-final spot.
The Andhra Pradesh spinner began her campaign with 3/21 against Pakistan before registering a career-best 4/19 against the Netherlands. She followed it up with 3/24 against South Africa and added two more wickets against Bangladesh to further strengthen her position at the top of the wicket-taking charts.
Her remarkable consistency also helped her climb to the No.1 spot in the ICC Women's T20I Bowling Rankings earlier this week.
Charani's tally of 12 wickets is now among the best performances in the history of the Women's T20 World Cup.
Most wickets in a single Women's T20 World Cup edition:
- Amelia Kerr (New Zealand, 2024) - 15
- Anya Shrubsole (England, 2014) - 13
- Megan Schutt (Australia, 2020) - 13
- Nonkululeko Mlaba (South Africa, 2024) - 12
- Shree Charani (India, 2026) - 12*
With India still alive in the tournament and more matches potentially remaining, Charani has a realistic opportunity to challenge Amelia Kerr's all-time record of 15 wickets in a single edition.
India's bowlers produced a disciplined display to restrict Bangladesh to 136/8 in 20 overs. Alongside Charani's two wickets, Radha Yadav starred with figures of 3/28, while Renuka Singh Thakur and Nandini Sharma chipped in with a wicket each.
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