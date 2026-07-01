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Women's T20 World Cup 2026: 'We can beat anyone on the day,' says Laura Wolvaardt ahead of England Semifinal

South Africa captain Laura Wolvaardt believes her team can beat anyone on their day as they prepare to face England in the Women's T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final. She also backed the Proteas' bowling attack and expressed confidence that the batting unit will deliver on the big stage.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jul 01, 2026, 09:44 PM IST|Updated: Jul 01, 2026, 09:44 PM IST
Women's T20 World Cup 2026: 'We can beat anyone on the day,' says Laura Wolvaardt ahead of England Semifinal
Image Credit: IANS

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