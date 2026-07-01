South Africa captain Laura Wolvaardt said the side head into their Women’s T20 World Cup semi‑final against England, to be played in front of a packed crowd at The Oval on Thursday, buoyed by past knockout wins over the hosts, as they chase a third successive final appearance.



“We've been able to beat England twice in knockout phases in World Cups, so it's not foreign territory for us. We can beat anyone on the day. So, trying to think back to those tournaments, what we did well in those semi‑finals, what sort of mindset we were in. But I think this is a team that really is able to rise to the big occasions, so, hopefully everyone's at their best tomorrow,” said Laura in the pre-match press conference on Wednesday.