Women's T20 World Cup: Australia fight back against South Africa, Sri Lanka stun England

Composed knocks from skipper Meg Lanning and vice-captain Rachael Haynes saw the Australian women's cricket team secure a four-wicket win over South Africa in their warm-up clash ahead of the International Cricket Council (ICC) Women's T20 World Cup at Karen Rolton Oval in Adelaide on Tuesday.

But by far the biggest shock of the day was Sri Lanka’s 10-wicket victory over England as Shashikala Siriwardana snaffled four wickets and Chamari Atapattu starred with bat and ball to earn an unlikely triumph.

Let us take a look at the two warm-up clashes of the day:

Lanning steers Australia past South Africa

After struggling with the bat in their first warm-up against Sri Lanka, the Proteas top order got off to an impressive start against the hosts in Adelaide.

Lizelle Lee (29) and Dane van Niekerk (62) scorched to a 79-run partnership inside 11 overs before the former was caught by Georgia Wareham on the square-leg boundary off Nicola Carey.

Captain Van Niekerk continued her red-hot form by reaching her half-century in the 12th over from 40 balls and held the fort after Marizanne Kapp (22) was run out by Jess Jonassen and Chloe Tryon (11) trapped in front by Delissa Kimmince.

South Africa kept losing wickets as Mignon du Preez was dismissed by Megan Schutt before van Niekerk finally perished when she was bowled by Kimmince for 62 (seven fours, three sixes) with three overs remaining.

Australia’s top-order fragility reared its head again as Alyssa Healy, Beth Mooney, Ashleigh Gardner and Ellyse Perry were all dismissed before the sixth over in the chase of 148.

Nonkululeko Mlaba took the first scalp while seamer Kapp took three of her own and two in her first over.

But the hosts didn’t panic as captain Meg Lanning (47) and Rachael Haynes (39) stabilised the innings with an 83-run fifth-wicket partnership before Haynes was caught behind by Trisha Chetty as Kapp finished with four for 16.

Australia lost their captain in the 16th over when she was caught on the boundary off Ayabonga Khaka but cameos from Carey (17), who hit the winning runs, and Sutherland helped the hosts over the line with three balls to spare.

“It was a good win. We were under the pump early with van Niekerk and Lee getting them off to a good start and I thought our bowlers did an excellent job at taking wickets quickly and slowing them down towards the back end. We looked like we would be chasing a lot more than we were," Lanning said.

“I’m not worried about the top-order batting. The good thing about our team is that we have a strong middle order so can bounce back," she added.

Reflecting on the match, South Africa skipper van Niekerk said, “It’s a little bit odd because in our first game we didn’t have a good start and even though we did today, we ended up with the same total. I’m really proud of Marizanne. She’s a world-class player and has taken those kinds of figures for so many years in the Big Bash and she’s done it again today.”

Atapattu and Siriwardena shine as Sri Lanka stun England by ten wickets

Sri Lanka produced the perfect finale to the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup preparation, starring with both bat and ball in the ten-wicket win over England.

England started poorly with Danni Wyatt out in the second over, Anushka Sanjeewani with the catch off Shashikala Siriwardena’s first ball.

The top order quickly collapsed, Fran Wilson run out for 18 after being promoted to three before opener Amy Jones holed out to Atapattu on the fence, giving Siriwardena her second wicket.

England found themselves at 55 for four at the end of the eighth, a mix-up at the crease proving costly as Lauren Winfield was run out by Kavisha Dilhari.

Katherine Brunt was the next to fall victim to Siriwardena’s nagging bowling as she was caught by Nilakshika Silva for a two-ball duck, before England were reduced to 80 for six after 14 overs when Beaumont was bowled by Atapattu for 23.

Before long Atapattu had claimed her second wicket, bowling Anya Shrubsole for nine and not even Heather Knight could save England this time around as the captain was dismissed for 19 by Siriwardena.

Siriwardena played a key role in restricting England to 122 for nine with four wickets, but it was captain Atapattu who took the final ­- and her third - scalp when Sarah Glenn was caught by Dilhari.

It wasn’t just with the ball that Sri Lanka impressed, as Atapattu and Hasini Madushika’s unbeaten 123-run opening partnership secured their stunning ten-wicket victory, the captain putting on a particularly impressive show of hitting eight fours and five sixes.

England’s Knight said, “The defeat is disappointing. We were way off the pace today. Fair play to Sri Lanka, we saw some outstanding batting from them. They bowled well too with their spinners bowling quick into the wicket, which we didn’t react fast enough to.

“We weren’t ruthless enough with the bat which can cost you in T20 cricket with it being such a quick game. It’s better that it happens now than in the World Cup and I think we’ll learn a lot of lessons from today," she added.

Brief Scores:

Australia vs South Africa

South Africa 147-6, 20 overs (Dane van Niekerk 62, Lizelle Lee 29; Delissa Kimmince 2-34)

Australia 150-9, 19.3 overs (Meg Lanning 47, Rachael Haynes 39; Marizanne Kapp 4-16)

England vs Sri Lanka

England 122-9, 20 overs (Amy Jones 23, Tammy Beaumont 23; Shashikala Siriwardana 4-22, Chamari Atapattu 3-21)

Sri Lanka 123-0, 12.3 overs (Chamari Atapattu 78 not out, Hasini Madushika 29 not out; Heather Knight 0-7)