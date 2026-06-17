/Women's T20 World Cup: India crush Netherlands by 95 Runs, Smriti Mandhana and Sree Charani shine

From 96/4, the Netherlands lost four wickets in the space of 12 balls, as Charani was the chief destroyer, with Robine Rijke, Frederique Overdijk, Myrthe van den Raad, and Iris Zwilling all falling to her guile. Shafali returned to add two more scalps as India’s spinners accounted for nine wickets to take the ODI World Cup holders to the top of Group A.