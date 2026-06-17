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Women's T20 World Cup: India crush Netherlands by 95 Runs, Smriti Mandhana and Sree Charani shine

India’s bowlers, led by N Sree Charani’s 4-19, delivered a ruthless performance to seal a 95‑run victory over the Netherlands in their 2026 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup group clash at Headingley on Wednesday. With the win, India are now on top of the Group A table, with a net run rate of 3.98, which is 0.10 more than that of Australia. 

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 17, 2026, 11:00 PM IST|Updated: Jun 17, 2026, 11:00 PM IST
Women's T20 World Cup: India crush Netherlands by 95 Runs, Smriti Mandhana and Sree Charani shine
Image Credit: Pic Credits: (IANS)

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