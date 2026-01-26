'Worked a lot...': Ravi Bishnoi opens up on comeback after difficult IPL season

Ravi Bishnoi credited his focus on bowling in the right areas and sustained work on his lengths for his match-defining performance in India’s emphatic eight-wicket win over New Zealand in the third T20I. The leg-spinner returned impressive figures of 2/18 in four overs, playing a crucial role in restricting New Zealand to 153/9 on a batting-friendly surface at Guwahati. His disciplined spell helped India take control early and set the tone for a dominant chase.

Speaking at the post-match press conference, Bishnoi reflected on the challenges of being out of the Indian T20I setup and how that phase allowed him to rebuild his game. The 24-year-old revealed that he spent significant time working with his coaches at home in Jodhpur before regaining confidence through domestic cricket.

“It’s always difficult when you are away from the side. You feel you should be there, but you aren’t. I had time to work on my bowling and spent a lot of time with my coaches at home. Playing matches in the Vijay Hazare, Syed Mushtaq Ali and Ranji Trophy tournaments helped me come back stronger,” Bishnoi said.

Bishnoi admitted that his previous IPL season did not go as planned, prompting him to reassess his approach and sharpen his execution.

“I was trying to bowl in the right areas. It depends a lot on the rhythm of a given day. I worked on my length because I didn’t have a good IPL last season. I was a bit nervous and excited, so I focused on correcting those things,” he added.

The leg-spinner also praised the fearless batting approach shown by India’s top order, particularly Abhishek Sharma, who produced a sensational unbeaten 68 off just 20 balls, striking seven fours and five sixes at a staggering strike rate of 340.

“The way Abhishek is batting, India needs this kind of approach. He practices a lot and I hope he continues this form for a long time,” Bishnoi said.

Abhishek’s explosive knock, combined with skipper Suryakumar Yadav’s blistering unbeaten 57 off 26 balls, powered India to 155/2 in just 10 overs, sealing a comprehensive victory and an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match T20I series.