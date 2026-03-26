'Working three times harder...': Prithvi Shaw eyes India comeback with '200% Effort' ahead of IPL 2026

Prithvi Shaw is eyeing a return to the Indian national team through impactful performances in IPL 2026 with Delhi Capitals, viewing the upcoming season as a crucial second opportunity. The attacking opener has not played for India since July 2021, but he is now approaching his game with renewed intensity and a significantly higher work rate.

India’s Under-19 World Cup 2018-winning captain had gone unsold in the previous IPL auction and was not picked as a replacement either. However, after being snapped up by Delhi Capitals for ₹75 lakh in the accelerated auction phase, Shaw is treating this stint as a fresh beginning. His objective is clear, push for an India recall while also contributing to DC’s pursuit of their first IPL title.

"I’m working three times harder": Shaw on his comeback mindset

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"I think that's why I'm playing. There's no doubt that I have to come back to the Indian team. That's why I'm working very hard. The amount of hard work I used to put in, I put in three times more today," Shaw said, as quoted by PTI on March 25.

He further opened up about the shift in his approach and commitment levels.

"Actually, I don't like to talk about it, but I feel that I'm giving not 100%, but 200% to come back to the Indian team, to win this trophy or to give 100% on a match day or on a practice day as well. Whatever ups and downs happened in the last few years, I took it all with a lot of respect and a smile. And obviously, it stays in my mind when I'll be back. But there's only one way to do it work hard and give your 100%. If you've made some mistakes, learn from them."

Break from cricket helped rebuild mental strength

Reflecting on a challenging phase in his career, Shaw spoke about the importance of stepping away briefly. He spent time with family, travelled to refresh his mind, and returned with a more disciplined routine.

The break, according to Shaw, was not a setback but a necessary phase that helped him regain clarity and mental strength. Since then, he has ramped up his preparation, tripling his training and batting workload to ensure he is fully ready for the demands ahead.

Uncertainty over opening role at Delhi Capitals

Despite his intent, Shaw is not guaranteed an opening slot in Delhi Capitals’ playing XI for their first game of IPL 2026. Captain Axar Patel has hinted that KL Rahul is likely to open, while the team could explore overseas options or other domestic players for the second opening spot. This comes particularly in the wake of Ben Duckett’s withdrawal and uncertainty surrounding Mitchell Starc.

Shaw embraces competition for opening spots

Shaw acknowledged the fierce competition, both within the franchise and across levels of Indian cricket.

"I haven't thought about it actually. If KL (Rahul) is opening and with whosoever is opening with him should have a great season. I won't say that I should open. Whoever opens, should win us the match. Obviously, there is competition. Cricket is such a thing that whether you play Ranji Trophy, IPL, India, or India A, there will be competition. Today, there are 10 openers as you can see. So there will be competition," the 26-year-old said.

He understands that the race for an opener’s slot is intense, spanning domestic cricket, India A, and the senior national team.

IPL 2026 opener could offer opportunity

Delhi Capitals will begin their IPL 2026 campaign against Rishabh Pant’s Lucknow Super Giants on April 1 in an away fixture. It remains to be seen whether Shaw finds a place in the playing XI, especially if the team prioritises overseas bowling options and middle-order strength.

If given a chance, Shaw could be crucial in exploiting the powerplay and setting the tone at the top.

Solid SMAT 2025-26 performances signal intent

In the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025-26 for Maharashtra, Shaw delivered a few impactful performances. He scored 183 runs in seven innings at an average of 26.14 and an impressive strike rate of 160.52, producing notable knocks that underlined his aggressive approach.

A determined push for redemption

With renewed hunger and a significantly increased workload, Prithvi Shaw heads into IPL 2026 as a highly motivated player. This phase represents more than just another season, it is a genuine attempt at redemption and a pathway back to international cricket while helping Delhi Capitals chase long-awaited IPL glory.