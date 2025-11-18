Advertisement
GRAEME SMITH

'Working With BCCI': Graeme Smith Signals Push For More Indian Players In SA20

The SA20 league has rapidly become one of the most exciting T20 competitions in world cricket, but its commissioner, Graeme Smith, believes the tournament can reach even greater heights, especially if more Indian players feature in it. 

Written By Nitesh Dubey|Last Updated: Nov 18, 2025, 01:10 PM IST|Source: Bureau
'Working With BCCI': Graeme Smith Signals Push For More Indian Players In SA20Image Credit:- X

The SA20 league has rapidly become one of the most exciting T20 competitions in world cricket, but its commissioner, Graeme Smith, believes the tournament can reach even greater heights, especially if more Indian players feature in it. Speaking at an event in Mumbai, Smith expressed his desire to strengthen the league’s relationship with Indian cricket and expand its talent pool by bringing in more players from India in the future.

Growing Indian Presence: But Only One Player So Far

Earlier this year, former India wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik made history by becoming the first and only Indian player to participate in the SA20. He joined Paarl Royals after retiring from all forms of cricket, opening a new chapter for Indian representation in overseas franchise leagues.

Smith acknowledged Karthik’s signing as a positive step but emphasised that the league hopes to see more Indian names in the tournament.

Smith: “We Would Love to Have More Indian Players”

During his address, the former South African captain underlined the passion and fan following Indian cricket enjoys in South Africa:

“We would love to have more Indian players in SA20. Whenever India tours South Africa, the support and excitement are enormous. The talent coming out of India is incredible, and we will continue to work with the BCCI on these opportunities.”

He reiterated that any major change would depend on the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), which currently restricts active Indian players from featuring in overseas T20 leagues.

The BCCI Barrier and IPL Franchise Links

All six SA20 teams are owned by IPL franchise groups, creating a strong bridge between the two leagues. Smith believes this structure makes SA20 an ideal destination for Indian cricketers, if regulations allow it. “If the scenario changes with the six IPL franchises, we are perfectly positioned to attract Indian players,” Smith stated. For now, only retired Indian cricketers are eligible to sign directly with SA20 franchises through individual contracts, as was the case with Dinesh Karthik.

Balancing Big Names and Competitiveness

Smith also highlighted that while marquee Indian names can boost the league's popularity, the primary focus of teams remains performance and competitiveness. “There is always a balance. Retired Indian players bring value, but our teams want the best performers who can win matches consistently.” This balance is crucial for SA20, especially as it continues to grow in both global reach and local fan engagement. 

About the Author
authorImg
Nitesh Dubey

Nitesh Dubey, part of Zee News English's Sports Desk, is a passionate sports journalist with a focus on cricket, football, WWE, and tennis. Known for his keen eye and storytelling skills, he brings... Read more

