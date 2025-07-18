World Championship of Legends 2025 Live Streaming: How to Watch England Champions vs Pakistan Champions Online and on TV

The highly anticipated second edition of the World Championship of Legends (WCL) kicks off today with a thrilling clash between England Champions and Pakistan Champions at Edgbaston, Birmingham. With cricket legends returning to the field and excitement running high, here’s your complete guide to WCL 2025 live streaming, TV broadcast, match timings, and key player insights.

WCL 2025 Live Streaming: Where and How to Watch in India

Cricket fans across India can catch all the live action from the World Championship of Legends 2025 on their screens. The opening match — England Champions vs Pakistan Champions — takes place on Friday, July 18, starting at 9:00 PM IST.

TV Broadcast: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD

Online Streaming: Fancode app and website

Match Timing: 9:00 PM IST | 3:30 PM GMT | 4:30 PM Local (UK)

All 18 matches in the tournament will be broadcast live, with both TV and OTT options available for fans.

WCL 2025 Returns Bigger, Bolder, and Packed With Legends

Following a successful first edition in 2024, the World Championship of Legends 2025 returns with even more star power. This year’s tournament will be played across four venues in England: Edgbaston (Birmingham), Northampton, Leeds, and Leicester.

The tournament features six teams with some of the biggest names in world cricket, including Chris Gayle, Yuvraj Singh, AB de Villiers, Brett Lee, Shahid Afridi, Eoin Morgan, Harbhajan Singh, and Moeen Ali. With India-Pakistan tensions casting initial doubt over Pakistan’s participation, the England-based venue selection has ensured smooth preparations.

The format includes a round-robin stage, followed by semi-finals and a final. The blockbuster India vs Pakistan Champions clash is set for Sunday, July 20, also at Edgbaston.

Match Preview: England Champions vs Pakistan Champions

Team Overview and Recent Form

England Champions had a poor run in the previous edition, managing only one win. Ian Bell was their standout performer with the bat, while Chris Schofield led their bowling chart. The team will rely heavily on Samit Patel and Liam Plunkett to bring balance and impact in this edition.

In contrast, Pakistan Champions enter the tournament as strong contenders, having finished as runners-up in 2024. Shoaib Malik topped their run charts, while Wahab Riaz led the bowling unit. With Mohammad Hafeez taking over as captain, the side looks even more settled this year.

Key Players to Watch

Pakistan Champions:

Sohaib Maqsood – Known for his power-hitting, he could dominate in English conditions

Saeed Ajmal – A proven match-winner, especially effective on slower wickets

Wahab Riaz – Pace spearhead with game-changing ability

England Champions:

Samit Patel – Vital all-rounder who can make an impact with both bat and ball

Liam Plunkett – Experienced fast bowler with variations that suit T20 formats

Ian Bell – Classic stroke-maker and team anchor

Fantasy Cricket Picks and Match Predictions

Top Batter: Sohaib Maqsood (Pakistan), Samit Patel (England)

Top Bowler: Saeed Ajmal (Pakistan), Liam Plunkett (England)

Most Sixes: Sohaib Maqsood

Player of the Match: Sohaib Maqsood

Predicted Winner: Pakistan Champions

Match Handicap: Pakistan Champions

With their overall depth and recent form, Pakistan Champions are favorites to win the opening encounter.

WCL 2025 Full Schedule and Format

The WCL 2025 runs from July 18 to August 2. Each team plays five group-stage matches, with the top four advancing to the semifinals.

Evening Matches: Start at 9:00 PM IST

Day Matches (Double Headers): Start at 5:00 PM IST

Fans can follow all matches via live TV broadcast and online streaming for a complete viewing experience.