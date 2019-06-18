World Cup 2019: Highest run scorers and wicket-takers' list after Bangladesh vs West Indies clash

Shakib Al Hasan pulled back his 24th ODI century while Liton Das well-supported him with a fifty as Bangladesh seal a seven-wicket win over West Indies in the 23rd match of the 2019 International Cricket Council (ICC) World Cup at the County Ground in Taunton on Monday.

After Mashrafe Mortaza won the toss and opted to field first, the West Indies posted a formidable score of 321 for eight in their stipulated 50 overs, thanks to a huge partnership of 116 runs between opener Evin Lewis (70) and wicketkeeper-batsman Shai Hope (96) for the second wicket. Shimron Hetmyer was another notable contributor for the Caribbean side with a 26-ball 50.

Mohammad Saifuddin and Mustafizur Rahim bagged three wickets each for Bangladesh while Shakib Al Hasan also chipped in with two scalps.

Chasing the target, opener Tamim Iqbal smashed 53-ball 48 before Shakib Al Hasan (124) and Liton Das (94) stitched a huge 189-run partnership for the fourth wicket to help Bangladesh cross the mark in just 41.3 overs.

Let us take a look at highest run-scorers and wicket-takers after West Indies vs Bangladesh match:

Most Runs

Shakib's blistering ton saw him reclaim his numero-uno spot in the list of highest run-getters of the ICC World Cup 2019.

He has amassed a total of 384 runs in four innings he has played so far for Bangladesh.

Australian skipper Aaron Finch occupies the second position with a total of 343 runs in five matches.

Indian opener Rohit Sharma, who briefly surged up to the second spot from ninth position after scoring 140 runs against Pakistan, has dropped to the third position. He has scored 319 runs in three matches he played for the Men in Blue in the ongoing mega event.

Australian opener David Warner and England batsman Joe Root are placed at the fourth and fifth spot with 281 and 279 runs, respectively from five and four innings.

Pos Player Team Wickets Matches Innings 1 Shakib Al Hasan BAN 384 4 4 2 Aaron Finch AUS 343 5 5 3 Rohit Sharma IND 319 3 3 4 David Warner AUS 281 5 5 5 Joe Root ENG 279 4 4 6 Steve Smith AUS 243 5 5 7 Jason Roy ENG 215 4 3 8 Quinton de Kock SA 186 5 5 9 Shai Hope WI 186 5 4 10 Jos Buttler ENG 185 4 3

Most Wickets

Mohammad Amir continues to stand at the top spot in the list of highest wicket-takers with 13 wickets to his name from four innings.

Though Mitchell Starc too has 13 wickets to his name from five matches, he is standing behind the Pakistan fast bowler at the second position because of a lower strike rate.

Starc's teammate Pat Cummins is placed at the third spot with 11 wickets from five innings, followed by England's Jofra Archer with nine wickets from four matches.

Mohammad Saifuddin's three-wicket haul during the clash against West Indies saw him dethrone New Zealand's Lockie Ferguson to stand at the fifth spot. He now has nine wickets from four matches.

Pos Player Team Wickets Matches Innings Runs 1 Mohammad Amir PAK 13 4 4 207 2 Mitchell Starc AUS 13 5 5 249 3 Pat Cummins AUS 11 5 5 207 4 Jofra Archer ENG 9 4 4 165 5 Mohammad Saifuddin BAN 9 4 4 248 6 Lockie Ferguson NZ 8 3 3 99 7 Imran Tahir SA 8 5 4 205 8 Mark Wood ENG 7 3 3 123 9 Matt Henry NZ 7 3 3 126 10 Oshane Thomas WI 7 5 5 186

A total of 10 teams namely England, India, Australia, New Zealand, Bangladesh, South Africa, West Indies, Afghanistan, Pakistan and Sri Lanka are featuring in the 2019 edition of the quadrennial event.