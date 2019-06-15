World Cup 2019: Highest run scorers and wicket-takers' list after England vs West Indies clash

Mark Wood and Jofra Archer shone with the ball before Joe Root struck a 100-run knock to help England beat West Indies by eight wickets in their fourth clash of the 2019 International Cricket Council (ICC) World Cup clash at the Rose Bowl Cricket Ground in Southampton on Friday.

Opting to field first, Archer (three for 30) and Wood (three for 18) ripped through West Indies batting line-up to bundle the Caribbean side out for 212 runs in 44.4 overs. Besides them, Joe Root picked up two wickets, while Chris Woakes and Liam Plunkett also chipped in with a wicket each.

Chasing the target, Joe Root (100 of 94) smashed his 15th ODI ton besides also stitching 95-run and 104-run stands with Jonny Bairstow (45) and Chris Woakes (40) as England crossed the mark with 101 balls remaining.

The win saw England climb up to the second spot in the points table with three wins from four matches. While New Zealand are placed at the numero-uno spot due to better run-rate than the hosts with three wins, Australia (three wins), India (two wins) and Sri Lanka (one win) round off the top five.

Let us take a look at the list of players with most runs and wickets after England vs West Indies clash:

Most Runs

Joe Root's unbeaten knock saw him dethrone Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan at the top in the list of highest run-getters in ICC World Cup 2019. The England batsman now has 279 runs from four matches.

Hasan is standing at the second spot with 260 runs from three innings he has played so far in the mega event. The Bangladesh batsman is being closely followed by Australian opener David Warner, who has amassed 255 runs in four matches, at the third place.

While England's Jason Roy occupies the fourth spot with 215 runs from three matches, Australian skipper Aaron Finch (190 runs from four games) round off the top five.

Indian opener Rohit Sharma is currently standing at the seventh spot with 179 runs from two matches.

Pos Player Team Runs Matches Innings 1. Joe Root ENG 279 4 4 2 Shakib Al Hasan BAN 260 3 3 3 David Warner AUS 255 4 4 4 Jason Roy ENG 215 4 3 5 Aaron Finch AUS 190 4 4 6 Jos Buttler ENG 185 4 3 7 Rohit Sharma IND 179 2 2 8 Steve Smith AUS 170 4 4 9 Mohammad Hafeez PAK 146 3 3 10 Mushfiqur Rahim BAN 141 3 3

Most Wickets

Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Amir continues to lead the list of highest wicket-takers with 10 wickets from three matches.

Australia's Pat Cummins is currently standing at the second place with nine wickets from four matches, while Jofra Archer's figures of three for 30 saw him climb up to the third spot with nine wickets from four matches.

Mitchell Starc, who was earlier placed third, has dropped to the fourth spot in the list. He too has nine wickets from four matches but is standing behind Archer because of run rate.

New Zealand's Lockie Ferguson rounds off the top five with eight wickets from three matches.

Meanwhile, Mark Wood's three-wicket haul during the West Indies clash saw him break into top 10. The England bowler is now standing at the sixth spot with 7 wickets from three matches.

Pos Player Team Wickets Matches Innings 1. Mohammad Amir PAK 10 3 3 2 Pat Cummins AUS 9 4 4 3 Jofra Archer ENG 9 4 4 4 Mitchell Starc AUS 9 4 4 5 Lockie Ferguson NZ 8 3 3 6 Mark Wood ENG 7 3 3 7 Matt Henry NZ 7 3 3 8 Jimmy Neesham NZ 6 3 3 9 Yuzvendra Chahal IND 6 2 2 10 Oshane Thomas WI 6 4 4

A total of 10 teams namely England, India, Australia, New Zealand, Bangladesh, South Africa, West Indies, Afghanistan, Pakistan and Sri Lanka are featuring in the 2019 edition of the quadrennial event.