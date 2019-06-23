World Cup 2019: Highest run scorers and wicket-takers' list after India vs Afghanistan clash

Mohammad Shami scalped a four-wicket haul, including a hat-trick in the last over, to guide India to a narrow 11-run win over Afghanistan in a nerve-racking 28th match of the International Cricket Council (ICC) World Cup 2019 clash at the Rose Bowl Cricket Ground in Hampshire on Saturday.

Opting to bat first, skipper Virat Kohli (67) and Kedar Jadhav (52) scored half-centuries under pressure as Afghnistan bowlers staged a strong fight against India to restrict them to a paltry score of 224 for eight in their stipulated 50 overs.

Gulbadin Naib and Mohammad Nabi took two wickets each while Aftab Alam, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Rashid Khan and Rahmat Shah also contributed with a wicket each.

Chasing a historic victory, Mohammad Nabi frustrated the India bowlers with his 55-ball 52 before Mohammad Shami pulled back a hat-trick help the Men in Blue bundle Afghanistan out for 213 in 49.5 overs.

Shami finished with the figures of four for 40 while Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal and Hardik Pandya also bagged two wickets each.

Let us take a look at the highest run-scorers and wicket-takers after India vs Afghanistan match

Most Runs

Australian opener David Warner continues to maintain the numero-uno position in the list of the highest run-getters of the 2019 ICC World Cup. He has notched up a total of 447 runs in six matches he has played for the Aaron Finch-led sid in the ongoing edition of the quadrennial event.

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan is standing at the second spot with a total of 425 runs from five innings he has played so far.

Shakib is being closely followed by England batsman Joe Root, who is just one run short of the Bangladesh batsman with 424 runs from six innings.

Australian skipper Aaron Finch is comfortably placed at the fourth spot with 396 runs from six matches, while New Zealand captain Kane Williamson has dethroned Indian opener Rohit Sharma at the fifth spot.

Williamson's 148-run knock against West Indies saw him take his tally to 373 runs from five matches. Sharma, who was dismissed cheaply for one run during the Afghanistan clash, is now standing at the sixth position with 320 runs from four innings.

Pos Player Team Runs Matches Innings Runs 1 David Warner AUS 447 6 6 447 2 Shakib Al Hasan BAN 425 5 5 425 3 Joe Root ENG 424 6 6 424 4 Aaron Finch AUS 396 6 6 396 5 Kane Williamson NZ 373 5 4 373 6 Rohit Sharma IND 320 4 4 320 7 Eoin Morgan ENG 270 6 5 270 8 Mushfiqur Rahim BAN 244 5 5 244 9 Steve Smith AUS 244 6 6 244 10 Virat Kohli IND 244 4 4 244

Most Wickets:

England fast bowler Jofra Archer, who bagged a three-wicket haul against Sri Lanka to dethrone Australia's Mitchell Starc at the top spot in the list of highest wicket-takers on Friday, continues to lead the list with 15 scalps from six matches.

Starc is standing at the second position with 15 wickets from six matches after conceding more runs than Archer, ahead of akistan pacer Mohammad Amir who has claimed 13 wickets in his tally from four games.

New Zealand fast bowler Lockie Ferguson has dethroned England bowler Mark Wood at the fourth spot after bagging two wicket against West Indies. He has bagged a total of 13 wickets from five matches at the time of filing of this report.

England bowler Mark Wood completes the top five list with 12 wickets from five matches.

Pos Player Team Wickets Matches Innings Runs 1 Jofra Archer ENG 15 6 6 269 2 Mitchell Starc AUS 15 6 6 304 3 Mohammad Amir PAK 13 4 4 170 4 Lockie Ferguson NZ 13 5 5 199 5 Mark Wood ENG 12 5 5 203 6 Pat Cummins AUS 11 6 6 272 7 Chris Morris SA 9 5 4 171 8 Sheldon Cottrell WI 9 6 6 230 9 Mohammad Saifuddin BAN 9 4 4 248 10 Trent Boult NZ 8 5 5 205

A total of 10 teams namely England, India, Australia, New Zealand, Bangladesh, South Africa, West Indies, Afghanistan, Pakistan and Sri Lanka are featuring in the 2019 edition of the quadrennial event.