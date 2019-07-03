World Cup 2019: Highest run scorers and wicket-takers' list after India vs Bangladesh match

Openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul stitched a huge partnership of 180 runs before Jasprit Bumrah claimed a four-wicket haul as India booked their place in the semi-finals of the 2019 International Cricket Council (ICC) with a narrow 28-run win over Bangladesh at Edgbaston Cricket Ground in Birmingham on Tuesday.

Opting to bat first, Rohit scored a blistering knock of 104 runs but also forged a mammoth stand for the opening wicket with KL Rahul (77) to help India score a total of 314 for nine in their stipulated 50 overs. Rishabh Pant was another notable scorer for the two-time champions with a 41-ball 48.

Mustafizur Rahman was the pick of the bowlers for Bangladesh as he staged a late fightback for his side with the brilliant figures of five for 59.

In reply, Shakib Al Hasan (66 off 74 balls) and Mohammad Saifuddin (51 not out) put up a decent batting performance to bring Bangladesh quite closer to the victory. However, the Indian bowlers held their nerves to bundle the Mashrafe Mortaza-led side out for 286 in 48 overs.



Jasprit Bumrah was the pick of the bowlers for India with figures of four for 55, followed by Hardik Pandya who bagged three scalps while giving away 60 runs. Mohammad Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal and Bhuvneshwar Kumar also contributed with a wicket each.

Let us take a look at the highest run-scorers and wicket-takers after India vs Bangladesh match:

Most runs:

Rohit Sharma's 104-run knock during the clash against Bangladesh saw him jump five places to the numero-uno spot in the list of highest run-scorers of the 2019 edition of the tournament. The Indian opener, who also brought up his fourth century of the ongoing mega event, is leading the chart with a total of 544 runs from seven innings.

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan, who scored a 66-run knock against the Men in Blue, also climbed a place to take the second spot with a total of 542 runs from seven matches.

Australian opener David Warner has dropped to the third spot in the list of highest run-getters. He has amassed a total of 516 runs from eight matches.

Warner's teammate and Australian skipper Aaron Finch and England batsman Joe Root round off top five with 504 and 476 runs, respectively from eight matches.

Pos Player Team Runs Matches Innings Runs 1 Rohit Sharma IND 544 7 7 544 2 Shakib Al Hasan BAN 542 7 7 542 3 David Warner AUS 516 8 8 516 4 Aaron Finch AUS 504 8 8 504 5 Joe Root ENG 476 8 8 476 6 Kane Williamson NZ 454 7 6 454 7 Virat Kohli IND 408 7 7 408 8 Babar Azam PAK 378 7 7 378 9 Ben Stokes ENG 370 8 8 370 10 Jonny Bairstow ENG 356 8 8 356

Most wickets:

Australia fast bowler Mitchell Starc continues to stand at the top spot in the list of highest-wicket-takers of the 2019 World Cup. He has a total of 24 wickets from eight matches he played so far.

New Zealand’s Lockie Ferguson is placed at the second spot with 17 wickets in seven matches.

Ferguson is being closely followed by Pakistan's Mohammad Amir (16 wickets from seven matches) and England's Jofra Archer (16 wickets from wight matches).

Mustafizur Rahman's five-wicket haul against India saw him climb up to the fifth spot. His figures of five for 59 against the Men in Blue has taken his overall tally to 15 scalps from seven matches.

Pos Player Team Wickets Matches Innings Runs 1 Mitchell Starc AUS 24 8 8 373 2 Lockie Ferguson NZ 17 7 7 316 3 Mohammad Amir PAK 16 7 7 327 4 Jofra Archer ENG 16 8 8 370 5 Mustafizur Rahman BAN 15 7 7 409 6 Jasprit Bumrah IND 14 7 7 295 7 Mohammed Shami IND 14 4 4 193 8 Trent Boult NZ 13 7 7 314 9 Mark Wood ENG 13 7 7 335 10 Pat Cummins AUS 12 8 8 327

A total of 10 teams namely England, India, Australia, New Zealand, Bangladesh, South Africa, West Indies, Afghanistan, Pakistan and Sri Lanka are featuring in the 2019 edition of the cricketing extravaganza.